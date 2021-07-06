Rapid City leaders urge the community to help stand against violence

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Following multiple shootings in a neighborhood on the north side of Rapid City, Mayor Steve Allender and other city leaders want to get the community together to take a stand against violence.

After a recent shooting at the Knollwood Apartments left one man dead and another with critical injuries, Rapid City officials say it is time to take action.

“The violence that we are seeing in the neighborhood is completely unacceptable but it’s bigger than the police department alone. It will take everybody working together to help address an issue like this,” Chief Hedrick said.

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says this isn’t just a criminal justice issue, but also a community issue.

“And that’s why we are here today, trying to bring this information to light,” Chief Hedrick said.

Tyler Reed, a liaison officer with the Rapid City Police Department, works in the area of North Maple Avenue where there have been multiple shootings. Reed says his concern is for the children.

“They need a lot from us right now and they are good kids. They’ve seen a lot over the past few weeks, they’ve talked to me about it and there is trauma there but they are also becoming desensitized to it because they still have to grow and exist throughout it,” Reed said.

Mayor Steve Allender says if the community does not take action now, he sees the violence continuing.

“We are raising children in neighborhoods where violence is ignored, where violence has become a part of life and that becomes a bad prognosis for the next generation of people. So it’s time for us to stand up against violence,” Mayor Allender said.

To raise awareness of the violence, Mayor Allender is inviting the community to a block party.

The block party will be held at 5 p.m. tomorrow at the Knollwood Apartments here in Rapid City.

Anyone with information about the shooting at the Knollwood Apartments in Rapid City should call the criminal investigations division.