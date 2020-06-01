Rapid City leaders stand against violence

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Whether it’s Pierre or Sioux Falls, Omaha or Minneapolis… police departments across KELOLAND are watching what’s happening so they can protect their own communities.

Monday at 2 p.m. at Main Street Square in Rapid City, law enforcement, Native American elders and activists, church leaders and others came together to stand against violence.

Rapid City Chief of Police, Karl Jegeris says the police department is hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.

“We are watching very closely what is happening in our world and really in our region. We are prepared to take whatever action is necessary to keep our community safe,” Chief Karl Jegeris, Rapid City Police Dept., said.

Mayor Steve Allender says watching violent scenes unfold across the nation is disheartening.

“Enough of these have happened in the last week for us to recognize a pattern. That it always starts with a well-intentioned group and a peaceful demonstration. That demonstration then is hijacked by criminals who then seek to insight violence or cause property damage,” Mayor Allender said.

We are aware of rumors posted on social media about out-of-state looters/rioters coming to Rapid City. We have found no evidence to substantiate these claims. Know that the RCPD stands ready to protect this community, should anyone try to victimize it. #CommunityFirst — RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) June 1, 2020

Mayor Allender advises people in the community to stay home if they do not need to be out and about.

“This is not an event you can help with. If you are there to demonstrate, you’re event is probably going to be hijacked,” Mayor Allender said.

Mayor Allender says that the city will take action if needed.