Rapid City leaders address homelessness in the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With winter right around the corner, leaders in Rapid City and Pennington County want to address the homeless population before the cold sets in.

Rapid City Mayor Allender says there has been a growing concern in the community about groups of homeless folks gathering in the downtown area. And with winter months approaching, will they be safe?

Mayor Steve Allender says some people who are homeless suffer from alcohol addiction.

“Many members of this group do not seek nor will they accept services. Many members of this group choose to camp outdoors rather than seek the homeless services that we have,” Mayor Allender said.

City and county officials want people to know that there are resources available for those who do not have a roof over their heads.

“Just to name a few, Journey On, a proactive outreach nonprofit, Great Plains Tribal Chairman’s Health Board, RV Ministries, the Corner Stone Rescue Mission, Mobile Medics from the Rapid City Fire Department, Woyaton Lutheran Church, Volunteers of America, the Care Campus, Pennington County Health and human services, just to name a few,” Chief Hendick, Rapid City Police, said.

Chief Hedrick says he realizes homelessness is an issue much bigger than the Rapid City Police Department.

“This is not an exclusive government responsibility so the community must come together, including individuals and organizations to solve this. Obviously volunteers are needed, my request to you is find an existing service provider and volunteer for it,” Allender said.

Allender says when you volunteer or donate to an organization that helps people who are homeless, you know exactly where your money is going. You are guaranteed your time or money will make a difference when winter comes around.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says since opening the Care Campus, staff has seen nearly 60,000 admissions, which saves the community about nearly $2 million as an alternative to incarceration.