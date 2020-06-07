Rapid City issued second-most building permits for May since 2015

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Cities and people are experiencing a financial crisis due to the global pandemic. However, COVID-19 had little impact on building permits and activity in May in Rapid City.

The city issued four larger permits costing at or above a million dollars. And 54 permits for projects like home additions. 142 roof permits and 12 garage permits.

“Especially during COVID and with everything shut down and restricted, we are very heartened by the numbers we saw in May,” Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City Communications, said.

Last month, the city issued 360 permits with a total value of more than $15,000,000. Last year, during the same time, the city issued 293 permits for projects valued 6,000,000 dollars less.

“As always with small projects that’s the good news for construction workers and the construction industry because everybody is working and it’s always good to have a lot of permits,” Brad Solon, Building Permit Coordinator for Rapid City, said.

Solon says the number of single family housing starts is on track to be better than last year as well.

“This year we are at a pace of about 298 hopefully the developers will come in with enough lots,” Solon said.

“It all works out in the end because every one of those projects it’s roofers, it’s painters, it’s welders, it’s electricians, it’s jobs,” Shoemaker said.

The City of Rapid City issued the second-most building permits this May since 2015.