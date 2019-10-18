Rapid City is seeing a spike in car burglaries

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is seeing a spike in the number of cars being stolen around town. However, there are simple steps you can take to prevent this from happening to you, no matter where you live.

In the last two weeks, Rapid City thieves have gotten away with at least 13 cars. Police say ten were unlocked with keys inside.

“It’s really frightening. We live out on the edge of town on Canyon Road and our insurance agent told us be sure you lock your cars because there has been a lot of activity out in the area with cars being broken into and things being stolen,” Leite said.

After hearing about what was going on, Evelyn Leite took action.

“I bought a new security system when I started hearing about this and then we just check our cars every night, we have several,” Leite said.

Police have even more advice to avoid being the victim of a car burglary.

“That means always making sure that it’s locked whenever you walk away from it and leave it unattended. Additionally, I would recommend that people don’t leave valuables in the vehicles and don’t make your car an easy target or an appealing target for a potential vehicle burglary,” Medina said.

Medina says the Police Department works hard to recover the stolen vehicles. However, a little prevention goes a long way.

“So that’s why we are always putting out these safety tips, reminding people to lock their doors, take their valuables inside and never leaving guns in the car,” Medina says.

The Rapid City Police Department also urges people to never leave guns in their vehicle. It could lead to an even more dangerous situation.