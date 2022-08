RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are looking for a missing inmate.

According to the Department of Corrections, 31-year-old Samuel Ross left the Rapid City Community Work Center for work release on Saturday, August 27. Ross left the jobsite without authorization and didn’t return to his assigned unit.

Ross is described as a 5-foot-11 Native American man weighing 180 pounds. He’s serving sentences for drug possession in Minnehaha and Tripp counties.

If you see Ross contact authorities.