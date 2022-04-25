RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City say a minimum-custody state prison inmate has been placed on escape status.

Phillip Richards left his work release job in Rapid City on April 23 without permission and didn’t return to his housing unit, authorities say.

Thirty-three year-old Richards is described as a Native American man who stands at 5’9″ and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Richards is serving time on charges out of Bennett County for ingestion of a controlled substance and eluding a police officer.

If you have any information on where Richards may be, you are asked to contact law enforcement.