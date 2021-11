RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Pennington County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate.

Twenty-four-year-old Christian White Face didn’t return to the Rapid City Community Work Center after his work release shift on Sunday.

Officials say he stands 6-foot-2 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He is serving a sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Pennington County.