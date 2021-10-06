Rapid City inmate placed on escape status

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A minimum-security inmate in Rapid City has been placed on escape status after failing to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center following his shit on October 6, the Department of Corrections says.

38-year-old Timothy Mitchell is currently serving two sentences for possession of a controlled substance.

Mitchell is a Native American male standing at 5’8″ and weighing approximately 190 pounds.

If you see Mitchell or know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact police immediately.