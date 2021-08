RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Inmate Rudolph Gabe has been placed on escape status, the Department of Corrections says.

Gabe left his community service work site on Thursday, August 12, without authorization.

Gabe is a 38-years-old Native American male who is 5’11” tall and approximately 225 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Gabe is serving an 18 year sentence for first-degree robbery.

If you see Gabe or know anything about his whereabouts you are asked to call police.