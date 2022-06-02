RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A minimum-security state prison inmate has been placed on escape status in Rapid City.

Inmate Malcolm Little Brave left his community service jobsite in Rapid City without authorization June 2 and failed to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center, according to the Department of Corrections.

Little Brave, 38, is a 6-feet-2-inches tall Native American male, weighing about 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Little Brave is currently serving a sentence for an aggravated assault conviction from Meade County.

If you see Little Brave or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.