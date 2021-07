SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Triathlon is an endurance sport that combines swimming, cycling, and running, and it's not strictly for adults.

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation is hosting a Youth Triathlon on August 9th at Kuehn Park and Kuehn Pool. The event is for kids and teenagers ages 6-to-18 and will feature five age groups. The older the participant, the longer the swim, bike, and run.