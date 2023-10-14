RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A jury in Pennington County has found one of the owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City guilty on two of three counts of simple assault. The verdict came in Friday night.

76-year-old Connie Uhre was arrested in May of 2022 after prosecutors say she sprayed three people with a cleaning solution.

The victims were part of a protest at the hotel in response to a comment about Native Americans Uhre posted on Facebook.

Uhre faces up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine for each of the two counts. No sentencing date has been set.