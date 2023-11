RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of people gathered last night in Rapid City for the “Glow Walk” to raise awareness about youth homelessness and runaways.

The event was hosted by the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition.

Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun shared a proclamation recognizing November as National Runaway Prevention Month.

The group walked past City Hall, along Omaha and Mount Rushmore Road and the downtown areas with visits to the Hope Center and WAVI.