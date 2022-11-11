RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As communities across South Dakota honored Veteran’s Day. Rapid City is doing its part by throwing a parade.

Jerome Button served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1976.

“I felt that right out of high school, I wanted to serve my country. From that point on, I just made a career out of it and it felt like it was good for me,” Button said.

Button says that Veteran’s Day reminds him to honor his fellow military men and women who aren’t here today.

“I feel like most of the people who served our country and paid the ultimate price are… what can I say? They did it and I didn’t. But I sure served our country for 20 years and I managed to make it out alright,” Button said.

Each year, the Rapid City community puts on a Veteran’s Day parade to pay respects to people who served our country, who are serving and remember those who paid the ultimate price.

“When you know someone has served, it means that person knew what it took to put their life on the line. All of us are put in different situations, we have different jobs but what we all have in common was the desire to sacrifice and serve this great country,” Jason Salamun, City Councilman & Air Force Veteran, said.

So remember to pause today and appreciate our veterans.

“I want to say thank you to all the veterans who have served our country and God Bless America,” Salamun said.

There are currently tens of thousands of veterans that live in South Dakota. Rapid City is recognized as a Purple Heart City.