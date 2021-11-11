Rapid City honors Veteran’s Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People across the country and here in KELOLAND are honoring our nation’s veterans. Rapid City marked Veterans’ Day with a ceremony and parade to remember those who have sacrificed so much to defend our country.

You’ll find patriotic music, plenty of food and a big parade today here in Rapid City to honor all the veterans who served our country.

The day started out with speakers at Main Street Square, including Billi Derudder.

“It’s truly humbling, all the people that came out today and everyone that thanks a veteran because really, it’s their support for America that allows us to do what we love to do. And that’s probably the biggest accomplishment that anyone can have is when you come home and those kids shake your hand and the adults do too. And you know that we are doing something really great to preserve what we have here,” Derudder said.

This is Derudder’s first year not serving in the army reserve. She served for 21 years.

Paul Priest served during World War II. He says each year, Veteran’s Day is very special to him.

“Oh, it means everything. Veteran’s Day is another celebration for whoever still remembers the war and the wars that went on,” Priest said.

After the parade, everyone came together for a luncheon at the VFW.

“It means a lot for people to take the day off, come out and support us. There are a lot of veterans that are in need. Just showing your support for those veterans really means a lot from the civilian population,” Jeromy O’dell, Marine Veteran, said.

If you happen to pass by Derudder, Priest, Jeromy O’dell, or so many other veterans, make sure to share a smile and a kind, ‘thank you for your service.’

Events continued throughout the day in Rapid City, including presentations at the Journey Museum and a dinner for veterans at the American Legion.