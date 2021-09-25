Rapid City homeless facility seeing increase in guests

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As the weather begins to cool off, more people without homes are taking to homeless shelters. In Rapid City, these facilities are getting busier and busier during this time of year. In fact, the Hope Center is seeing the most people since opening 10 years ago.
“Since the pandemic hit we have not decreased at all, seeing anywhere to 2 to 300 people a day,” Executive Director of the Hope Center, Melanie Timm, said.
You can help by donating your time, money, or unused supplies to facilities like the Hope Center.