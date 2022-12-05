RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In honor of No-Shave November coming to a close, Rapid City high schoolers are headed to a local barber to finally shave after weeks of growing facial hair.

Eight students from the Rapid City High School participated in No-Shave November, which is a campaign to raise awareness for cancer and men’s health.

Not only was it for a good cause, but Esteban Newmann says it was fun.

“It’s definitely not your average field trip but I just wanted to do this for fun and see how it would go,” Newmann said.

The students and school counselor, Blake Addison, met with barbers at 6throne in downtown Rapid City to get their hair cut.

“Really wanted to emphasize school cohesion and just get everyone together. It’s just been a fun group experience,” Addison said.

“It was a super cool event today, teaming up with the Rapid City Area Schools for No-Shave November, people are shaving their beards off, it’s finally December. I think these boys are pretty shocked with the hair they could grow,” Dominique Clucas, owner of 6throne, said.

By teaming up and participating in this campaign, these classmates and school staff are able to have fun for a good cause.

“This was the first time I’ve ever grown out my beard this much. I had fun doing it with them and it was fun to see myself as well as all of them over the course of the month and take progress photos each week,” Addison said.

The mission of No-Shave November is to grow cancer awareness and raise funds to support cancer prevention, research and education.