RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Another year, another winter. With possible snow in the forecast, Rapid City is getting winter ready.

Each year icy roads and low visibility cause dangerous situations for South Dakota drivers.

“I will say that this is the time of year that where we start to see winter-like weather. We start to see snow on the ground that can really make our roadways kind of slick and so when that’s the case, we just want to remind folks to change their driving habits a little bit,” Brendyn Medina, Rapid City Police Dept. Public Information Officer, said.

By giving yourself enough time before leaving, slowing down and driving extra careful, dangerous situations can be avoided.

Over at the Rapid City Public Works Street Department, Superintendent Dale Pfeifle, says crews are ready to go for the first big snowfall.

“We are as ready as we can be. It just depends on when it comes, how it comes. We plan for the worst and hope for the best, that’s what we always do,” Superintendent Dale Pfeifle, Rapid City Public Works Street Department, said.

However, plowing snow throughout the city takes time each year. So it’s important to be patient during winter storms.

“Drive the road conditions, not the speed limit. Just because it says the speed limit is 45 doesn’t mean you need to go that fast,” Pfeifle said.

Rapid City Police urges people to stay updated on changing weather conditions and closures during winter storms. You can do that by downloading our free KELOLAND Stormtracker app.