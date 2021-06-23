Rapid City gears up for Fourth of July fireworks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In just a few days, you can start buying fireworks in South Dakota. That has safety officials reminding people to be careful during this drought.

For years, Rapid City has celebrated the Fourth of July holiday with a fireworks show. This year, they’re expecting a big crowd.

“Thousands will come out for our fireworks display with our tourism numbers we’re seeing walking the streets of Rapid City, the visitors. We are expecting another great showing this year,” Darrell Shoemaker, City Communications, said.

In addition to an impressive crowd, organizers are also preparing for dry conditions.

“We are taking every safety precaution possible. We will have some UTVs running around on the outsides of the bike path around the area and just some other wildland apparatus that are in the area in case something does spark off and we have a little fire,” Brian Povandra, Division Chief of Fire Operations, said.

The Fire Department will be watching the weather very closely a few days leading up to July 4th.

“We take all of the weather into account. Hot, dry conditions, they’re going to be there this year so we are watching that. We are watching for any storms that might come up, wind of course is a concern. We want to know where those fireworks are going and that they aren’t going to blow somewhere we don’t want them to,” Povandra said.

People are not allowed to shoot fireworks off in city limits or one mile outside. The Fire Department asks that folks still take precautions with the smaller fireworks with the drought-like weather we’ve had this year.

The fireworks display will be located at the Executive Golf Course in Rapid City on July 4th at 9:30 P.M. You can still view the show from several areas of the city.