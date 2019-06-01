Rapid City flooding creates tense situation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- Flooding led to a tense situation in Rapid City earlier this evening.

The fire department tweeted out photos of a car trapped in a section of road washed away by floodwater.

Rapid City Fire Rescue was able to get the person inside the car out -- but they had to drive around several flooded roads before reaching the scene.

Pennington County's Sherrif's Office is reminding you to avoid flooded roads. Do not attempt to drive through them.

