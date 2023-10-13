RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The RCFD Firefighter Challenge Team is the 7th best team in the world.

The team traveled to Martin County, Florida October 3rd through the 8th for the World Finals of the Firefighter Challenge.

This competition pits teams from around the world against each other to try and get the fastest time across a variety of events.

Photo from the Rapid City Fire Department.

The end result was a final team time of 4 minutes 51 seconds, ranking the team as 7th in the world and with several team members breaking personal records.