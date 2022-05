RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Rapid City had an unexpected start to the work week when a garbage truck caught on fire Monday morning.

The Rapid City Fire Department says it happened off of Promise Road. Crews arriving on scene found the cab of the truck engulfed in flames.

Officials say the truck was loaded with cardboard. Firefighters cut a hole in the side of the truck to make sure everything was extinguished.