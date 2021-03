RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in western South Dakota were kept busy over the weekend with a grass fire.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Rapid City Fire Department says crews were called to a grass fire off of Bunker Drive Sunday evening. The department says the fire was stopped at 1 acre.

The fire department says they believe it was caused by a person. It was quickly controlled and did not threaten any structures.