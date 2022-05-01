RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Six firefighters from the Rapid City Fire Department are currently battling fires across the country. While those men and women are helping to protect other communities, the firefighters here in town are still hard at work.

It’s all apart of the job..

Rapid City Firefighter, Captain Tyler Powell, says being able to help fight fires in other communities is a great opportunity, one that he actually looks forward to.

“I like to go out and a lot of people like to go out because it’s fun, it’s challenging, you get to see all different types of country and meet a bunch of different people and fight fire in different areas,” Capt. Powell said.

When firefighters are deployed, they have about a two-week trip. During this time, they are given a variety of jobs. Like structure protection, helping residents, and putting the fire out.

“The main goal is to get into these assignments and to accomplish your assignments and hopefully get another one,” Capt. Powell said.

Right now, six men and women are helping to battle a 55-thousand acre fire in New Mexico and a 44-thousand acre fire in Nebraska.

“They are doing good down there,” Chief Brian Povandra, Fire Operations, said.

While the firefighters are away, stations in Rapid City will shift around to make sure all positions are covered.

“So there is 6 openings on the shift. If we have enough people on the shift, it’s covered. Otherwise, we hire back. So everybody that’s off duty steps up and fulfills the primary responsibility of the Rapid City Fire Department which is the Rapid City citizens and surrounding areas,” Cheif Povandra said.