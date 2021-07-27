Rapid City firefighters head to the School of Mines for their latest training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department is training on a different kind of turf today. Crews used the dorms at the South Dakota School of Mines to practice a real life scenario.

Firefighters in Rapid City are headed back to school, literally..

This week’s training takes them to the School of Mines to practice responding to a large building fire.

“Pretty lifelike especially for us probies and new recruits that are coming in and not really having the in-depth real-life experience,” Bryan Streader, firefighter, said.

To make this training as real as possible, the third floor of the school’s dorms was filled with smoke. Crews also had to wear baking sheets over their face shields to make it nearly impossible to see.

“I’ve never been in these dormitories before so it was really good getting an eye on them and then just having that black out experience where we didn’t know where we were going or where the patient was or what was going on,” Streader said.

The mission was to rescue a student in one of the dorm rooms.. which they did.

This training will be going on through Thursday so that each station and each shift are able to participate.

“Anytime we can get into a real structure and utilize it for an experience for these guys, we can make up scenarios and do virtual reality scenarios but actually getting in there, getting on your hands and knees crawling around always is a success,” Nick Carlson, Training Section Chief, said.

The Rapid City Fire Department thanks the School of Mines for offering their help during this training.