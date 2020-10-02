Rapid City firefighters deploy to help battle fires across the states

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — From California to Colorado and Wyoming, firefighters from across the country are coming together to protect homes and keep communities safe. The Rapid City Fire Department has deployed as many as nine firefighters at a time.

Tammy Stadel, a firefighter and paramedic in Rapid City, was deployed on the Mullen Fire in Wyoming on September 20th. She is a member of the Rocky Mountain Blue team, which is in charge of all of the data, map production, and creating incident action plans.

“Nationally we are at ‘Planning Level 5’ which means there’s a lot of fire activity in the region and resource allocation is pretty tough to come by. We are meeting all of our objectives, things are going well. We are getting ready to transition with a team that is supposed to come in on Monday,” Stadel said.

Right now, the Mullen Fire covers about 117,000. Stadel says about 1,000 people are managing the fire.

While Stadel and the other firefighters are still deployed across the states, back here in Rapid City firefighters are backfilling for those who are gone.

“Wildland deployments are something that we are very accustomed to, wildland deployments are something that we are very proud of having the equipment and the personnel and the training to be able to deploy and provide mutual aid to departments and agencies all across the county, that’s something that we really take a lot of pride in,” Bussell said.

Jim Bussell with the Rapid City Fire Department says two firefighters just returned home from Oregon and Colorado. Right now, a handful of other firefighters are in California and Wyoming.

“It’s something that we love to do and it’s a good opportunity for us to get out, gain the experience, learn new things and bring stuff back to our own home units,” Stadel said.

While things might seem a bit busier at the Rapid City Fire Station, the firefighters are happy to help out when needed.

You can check out the Mullen Fire Official Facebook page for more pictures and information.