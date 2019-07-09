Rapid City Fire Departments warns against putting cigarettes out in potted plants

by: KELOLAND News

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A KELOLAND fire department has a different kind of warning.

The Rapid City Fire Department posted a picture of burnt flower pot on Facebook. In the post, they say you should be careful with your potted plants.

Many people put their used cigarettes in potted plants because they believe the dirt inside will put the cigarette out. But the type of soil found in most potted plants is different and if there’s a cigarette put in it, it can start a fire.

Officials remind you not to put out cigarettes in potted plants.

A photo shared by a Facebook follower that illustrates the potential hazards associated with potting soil. Fortunately,…

Posted by Rapid City Fire Department on Monday, July 8, 2019

