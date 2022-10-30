RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — During fall and winter months, the Rapid City Fire Department says fire safety is a must. With temperatures cooling down, people often use more heat in their homes.

Each winter, the Rapid City Fire Department sees a spike in house fire calls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There tends to be an uptick in fire calls when it gets colder. You get people trying to heat their homes, maybe don’t have the maintenance done on the heating equipment they have or have the heating equipment next to flammable materials,” Division Chief Brian Povandra, Fire Operations said.

It’s also the time of year when people start staying indoors more and doing added cooking for the holiday season.

Some potential fire starters in your home could be your oven, your heater, or even your fireplace.

“In a structure fire, obviously it’s going to get very very hot inside the house and smoke. It creates a very dangerous environment for not only firefighters but if there is anyone in the house or any animals or pets that could be trapped in the house, survivability is not going to be high in that kind of situation,” Craig said.

There are ways you can avoid dangerous situations this year by being fire conscience. Rapid City Firefighter, Scott Craig, says to make sure heat sources are turned off, install a fire alarm, and have an escape plan just in case.

“Smoke detectors are huge, those are a big lifesaver. Sprinklers are also a great option if you can install those as well,” Craig said.

While it’s important to stay warm this winter, it’s essential to do so safely.

In case you find yourself in a house fire, the Rapid City Fire Department says to stay low and get out of the house. Then, call 911 immediately.