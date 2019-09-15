Rapid City Fire Department trains in donated structures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Rapid City have been out on the town training. What may seem like real house fires is actually a smokey simulation.

When a house is on fire, smoke fills the room from top to bottom making it almost impossible to see. Just like in a real house fire, fire fighters didn’t know the layout of the home.

“It’s just fantastic the type of training that we can do in here, it’s real life training and the tactics that we learn here we actually utilize on real fires,” Lt. Tyler Powell at Rapid City Fire Department said.

Dream Design donated seven building structures for them to use. The Rapid City Fire Department does not have a designated training area.