Rapid City Fire Department takes training to the ice

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Not only do firefighters tackle dangerous fires, they are also needed in many other emergencies, like ice rescue.

The Rapid City Fire Department does this ice training each year to stay refreshed on these specific skills in case of an emergency.

“Any water rescue is definitely a high risk situation and it could be low frequency, we could go long periods without having a water rescue,” Lt. Hansen said.

Lt. Eric Hansen, with the Rapid City Water Rescue Team, says with the cold temperature outside and in the water makes it high risk for everyone involved.

When crews train for ice rescue, they use real life scenarios.

“So today we are going to have a victim in the water and as our engine companies throughout the city roll up on scene here we’re going to put them into a role of a rescue right away and so it’s going to be as real as we can make it,” Lt. Hansen said.

Lt. Hunter Harlan has been the ice rescue training instructor for the RCFD for 11 years. He says it’s important for everyone on the team to be prepared for this kind of event.

“Every year we bring new members into the fire service out of the recruit academy. Maybe some of them have had prior experience before coming to us but many of them come here and have never done anything like this,” Lt. Harlan said.

Lt. Harlan says while it’s important to be trained in ice rescue, it’s more essential for the public to take proper precautions on the ice.

“As well trained as this department, our goal is to never have to do it. Which our mission statement is prepare, prevent, and protect and that’s a big focus for all 140 of us with this department,” Lt. Harlan said.

The Rapid City Fire Department says some safety tips if you’re out on the ice include always tell someone when and where you are going and when you will be back. You should also bring along a water proof bag, an extra set of clothes, and your cell phone.