Rapid City Fire Department responds to more than 200 calls over July 4 weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department (RCFD) responded to 220 calls for service over the July 4 weekend, according to a post on its Facebook page. Those calls were for 35 separate fires, which the RCFD says were reported from 7 a.m. on July 3 to 7 a.m. on July 6.

Of the 35 fires, four occurred in dumpsters, while the other 31 were grass/vegetation fires.

“I am extremely proud of the department’s work over the holiday weekend. Crews responded quickly and were able to extinguish all fires in a timely manner, keeping the flames from spreading any further,” Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson said in the post.

This year’s numbers were up from 2020, when the RCFD says there was a total 204 calls, with 25 being fire-related.

The RCFD attributes the increase to hot and dry conditions, as well as a lack of moisture.