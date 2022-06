RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are sending out a reminder to the public after a fire in the central part of Rapid City.

The Rapid City Fire Department says crews responded to a home in the 400 block of East Denver Street Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters arriving on scene found flames coming from the house.

They had it contained in a short amount of time, but want to remind people to never drive over fire hoses.