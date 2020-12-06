Rapid City Fire Department, police investigating string of suspicious fires

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) – The Rapid City Fire Department is investigating a string of suspicious fires that occurred early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a commercial dumpster fire near a nursing student building at 1015 11th Street, Saturday night. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

Around 1 a.m. crews responded to a second structure fire at 1018 11th Street caused by a residential garbage can that caught both the garage and car inside the garage on fire. Shortly after, crews were called to 1301 Mt. Rushmore Road for another dumpster fire that spread to a metal storage shed.

At 5:45 a.m. crews were called to a fourth fire at 1014 South Street. Upon arrival crews found a garbage can, garage and motorcycle on fire as well as a nearby fence and bushes.

While crews were responding to that fire, they were called to another fire at 1902 Lacrosse Street where a shipping container had caught fire. Crews believe this fire to be unrelated to the other fires.

The Rapid City Fire Department is working with the Rapid City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division to investigate the fires that they believe to have been human caused. The Rapid City Police will be doing extra patrols in the neighborhoods where the fires occurred.