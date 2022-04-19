RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been another very windy day across South Dakota, increasing fire concerns. In fact, the Rapid City Fire Department is on track for another busy year. With a high volume of calls already, firefighters are constantly on the move.

This whole month, crews in Rapid City have constantly been responding to fire calls, including this one at a cabinet company near Black Hawk last week.

“Just recently there has been a number of structure fires. There was one night where we had actually 5 different fires reported. There was high winds that night, it was dry, we also had some wildland fires along with a couple structure fires. Even last night there was a garbage can lit on fire, and an attic fire the day before,” Brian Povandra, Division Chief of Fire Operations, said.

So far this year, the Rapid City Fire Department has responded to about 6,000 calls, fire and medical-related.

2021 was a record-breaking year for service calls.

“Things are looking very similar to 2021 as far as call volume so far so it either looks to be we will be really really close to the runs in 2021 or beat that number,” Chief Povandra said.

The high volume of calls plus the dry weather is concerning for the upcoming fire season.

“What it means for us is that there is a much larger risk for bigger and more fires starting,” Capt. Guy Bennett, RCFD, said.

However, there are ways that everyone can help out, including being fire conscience.

Make sure you burn debris safely, manage your campfire, don’t drive a vehicle through tall grass and make sure your smoke detectors are working properly and that you have an escape plan.

The Rapid City Fire Department is hoping to recruit more firefighters to join the team. With the busy year ahead, more staff is needed.