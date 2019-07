RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week on KELOLAND This Morning we told you about a new fire truck in Sioux Falls, but the department isn’t the only one welcoming new equipment.

This week the Rapid City Fire Department officially placed three new vehicles into service.

After a brief ceremony, Rescue 3, Utility 3 and Engine 6-3 were backed into their places.

The vehicles will all work out of Rapid City’s Station 3.