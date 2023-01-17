RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Rapid City are hitting the ice this week for training.

Ice rescues don’t happen often in Rapid City, but when they do, crews have to work quickly.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We are just trying to get some reps in today just to build that muscle memory. Unfortunately, if we do get one of these scenarios, we can be quick in and out of this, with everyone safe hopefully,” Johnny Knutson, instructor, said.

Each year, these firefighters head out on the ice to train.

“Everything we do is challenging, it’s just one of those things that always makes you push yourself a little farther but it’s just something we do. It’s something we get used to as being a fireman, you never stop learning,” Sage Stephens, Firefighter/paramedic, said.

All stations and all shifts are participating in ice rescue training here this week.

“So it’s one of those things in an emergency no one plans for but in any event it can happen, so we need to train all of us,” Stephens said.

While these crews feel prepared to perform a rescue if they need to, they urge everyone to be safe on the ice this winter.

“Make sure you are checking the ice before you commit to getting out there and if someone you’re with goes through, make sure you are getting off that ice right away and calling 911 so that we can come assist them,” Knutson said.

The ice rescue training will be taking place today, tomorrow and Thursday of this week on Memorial Pond in Rapid City.