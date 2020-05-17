Rapid City Fire Department Chief announces retirement

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Fire Department Chief Rod Seals has decided to retire, the department has announced. It will be effective next month on June 19.

It will bring an end to a career lasting 25 years. In his letter to Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender in which Seals announces his retirement, the chief writes quote “The forecasted budget ‘crisis’ has me very concerned, and since I am the highest paid city employee that is eligible to retire, not doing so would be hypocritical on my part.”

The chief goes on to write quote “I hope the savings to the city by me retiring will help to stave off any potential future layoffs of employees.”