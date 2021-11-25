Rapid City Fire Department celebrates Thanksgiving with family and a warm meal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Not everyone will be able to spend the holiday with friends or family. For some firefighters in Rapid City, it’s another day at work. However, they are still getting a warm meal.

There’s a delicious smell coming from the Rapid City Fire Department.

“We got a little bit of everything, we got turkey, I brought stuffing and dinner rolls, brought a cake. We got a whole bunch of pies donated from Colonial House as well as cookies and different snacks so yeah a lot of food to eat,” Bryce Cartee said.

Cartee is a new recruit. While most of his family is in Iowa today, he is grateful to spend this Thanksgiving with his work family.

“I think it’s important because there’s always going to be emergencies. Just because it’s a holiday doesn’t mean that something bad isn’t going to happen and we are always going to be there to answer the calls,” Cartee said.

Captain Josh Lange says Thanksgiving is sometimes one of their busier days at the station.

“As the weather changes and you see an increase in space heaters and people turning on furnaces and different equipment for the first time plus all the cooking there’s an increase in fires this time of year,” Capt. Lange said.

On Thanksgiving night, firefighters here at the Rapid City Fire Department were treated with a Thanksgiving meal along with some of their families.

“It is a little bit of a sacrifice for our families. We got families, kids at home but we make the most of it, try and invite them down and have them here for the holidays as we can. Sometime it just means you spread the holidays out a little more and have a couple of them,” Capt. Lange said.

A tasty meal for some hardworking firefighters.

At the Rapid City Fire Department shifts will alternate on working holidays. So firefighters get to spend some of the holidays at home, just not every year.