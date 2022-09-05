RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Hot temperatures made fighting a weekend fire difficult for crews in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Broadmoor Circle around 5 p.m. Sunday for reports of a propane tank that exploded.

On scene, they found a grill had caught fire and spread to a porch and attic on the back side of a home.

The fire was quickly put out.

Crews had to take extra water breaks due to the heat.

Temperatures were near 100 degrees in parts of western South Dakota on Sunday.