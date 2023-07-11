RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are trying to find the people who vandalized city parks over the last few weeks.

This includes graffiti etched into areas of the renovated Sioux Park Playground even before it opened last Friday.

Crews also found fireworks and damage to the portable toilet facility at Braeburn Dog Park.

Rapid City Municipal Government uploaded these photos to their Facebook page showing examples of the vandalism.

There was also evidence of fireworks and residue along with mud and trash at the new Bocce Court Complex at West Memorial Park.

The Bocce Courts are set to open with an official ceremony later this month.

Park officials have also found graffiti along the bike path and on the staircase under construction at Dinosaur Park.

Authorities say the vandalism has gotten out of control — they’re asking anyone with information about who is responsible, to come forward.