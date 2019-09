RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City escapee is back behind bars Monday.

Police tried to stop 33-year old Robert White Plume-Janis early Sunday morning because of a problem with this license plate.

Police say he sped off, there was a brief chase through the north side of Rapid City, then White Plume-Janis crashed this car in the Post Office parking lot on East Boulevard.

He’d been on the run since April.

He was originally serving time for robbery.