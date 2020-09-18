Rapid City elementary schools to move to Level 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Starting Monday, Rapid City Area elementary schools will move to level one.

This means students will attend class Monday through Thursday with masks and social distancing. On Friday classes would be online. The announcement of the change was posted on the school’s Facebook page.

The Rapid City Schools District Facebook page about moving to Level 1 for some grades on Monday, Sept. 21.

Superintendent Lori Simon says after consulting with health officials and monitoring COVID-19 cases, the data supports moving elementary schools to level one.

Middle and High School students will remain at Level 2. The superintendent says most of the district’s active COVID-19 cases are at the secondary level.