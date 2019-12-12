Rapid City crews respond to fire at Forest Products Distributors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Rapid City are responding to an early morning fire at Forest Products Distributors Thursday.

The Rapid City Fire Department showed photos of the blaze. According to authorities, the fire started in a dryer used to dry pellets used for wood burning stoves. The spread to sawdust around the initial fire and other areas nearby.

The RCFD says the operation will be extensive because of the massive amounts of sawdust.

Forest Products Distributors is located in the 5400 block of Old Folsom Rd.





