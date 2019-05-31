Rapid City crews begin to fill Whitewood Street sinkhole

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- City crews began the process of backfilling a large sinkhole area in the 300 block of Whitewood Street in Rapid City.

"We are continuing our investigation, and it's important we get in there and stabilize the sinkhole. The sinkhole remains active with episodes of erosion taking place beneath the road surface," City Public Works Director, Dale Tech said.

Tech says crews began filling the hole with rock material and then dirt. He expects the process to take several days given the depth of the sinkhole. He says the cause of the sinkhole appears to be nature-related.

The sinkhole emerged early Thursday morning and was discovered by a Whitewood Street resident who notified the police department. Crews from the City's Public Works Department, including utility maintenance, streets and engineering divisions, along with police and fire crews and MDU and Black Hills Energy crews were on the scene Thursday assessing the situation.

The sinkhole remained active throughout Thursday and into Friday morning with additional episodes of erosion.

MDU is putting in a temporary gas line Friday afternoon to restore gas service to a duplex, the only residence impacted with loss of service in the area. Tech praised the cooperation of crews from the utility companies.

Traffic remains closed in the vicinity of the sinkhole, impacting the 300 block of Whitewood Street and the 2700 and 2800 blocks of West Omaha Street. The public is reminded to respect the security fencing and boundary perimeter around the sinkhole. City officials also indicate residents near the affected area can expect a larger volume of truck traffic hauling material this weekend and into next week.