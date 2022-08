RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City found a car crashed upside down after hitting a tree Wednesday night.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash happened in the 3600 block of West Chicago Street and the intersection of Platt Street. Police arrested 34-year-old Jenna Gitzke, of Rapid City, for reckless driving.

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash and additional charges are pending.