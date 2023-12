RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Pennington County are working to address a rise in retail theft.

From January to November of this year, Rapid City police have seen a 16% increase in theft reports compared to last year.

The Police Department is partnering with the Sheriff’s Office, and the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office to better identify, arrest, and prosecute criminals.

The Police Department also has several way to report thefts including filing a report online.