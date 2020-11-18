Rapid City council will discuss a city-wide mask mandate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City’s Mayor says if you don’t want a lockdown, you need to take personal responsibility, wear a mask and stop taking unnecessary risks.

Starting Tuesday, all Rapid City Area Schools are switching to “Level 3” which means all students will be online learning.

“We believe it is absolutely necessary and we will reevaluate after the Thanksgiving holiday, we will continue to meet daily but we will inform families whether we will continue or whether we can return to school,” Lori Simon, RCAS Superintendant, said.

More than ten percent of teachers, school nurses and other district employees are away from work because they either have the virus or were exposed to it.

“We had 55 active cases among our staff, 94 among our students for a total of 158. Staff made up 35 percent of those active cases,” Simon said.

Mayor Steve Allender says a year ago today, the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in China. Today he says our hospitals are at capacity.

“What we want to avoid is the worst case scenario where hospital care has to be rationed. Someone will have to decide who lives and dies, that’s what we want to avoid,” Mayor Allender said.

Dr. Shankar Kurra, the Vice President of Medical Affairs for Monument Health says there are ways we can avoid overwhelming the hospital’s capacity by taking proper health measures.

Dr. Kurra calls them the 5-Ws, which includes: dining with alcohol, drinking/eating in groups greater than four, dialogue (conversations without masks in proximity), dormitories and shared restrooms, dressing (breakrooms where people relax). The 3-Cs, which includes: avoiding contact, closed spaces, and crowded places. And the 3-Ws, which includes: watch your distance (6 feet), wear your mask, and wash your hands.

“So this is a public health emergency and this is a true crisis, once in a hundred years, you don’t see this. So it is up to us, the power is within us to do the right thing, to take these measures that science has clearly shown by evidence to work,” Dr. Kurra said.

Mayor Allender says that there will be a discussion about a city-wide mask mandate at Thursday evening’s special council meeting.

The city council meeting will be held at 5:30 Mountain Time. The mayor and council president are asking to vote on the first reading of a city-wide mask mandate.