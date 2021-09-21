Rapid City Council: Medical marijuana ordinances limit dispensaries to 15

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Council has approved ordinances establishing rules for medical marijuana dispensaries in the community.

The ordinance limits the number of dispensaries to 15 within city limits. The only council member that opposed the vote said he believes the market should decide the number of dispensaries, or the city should have its own facility.

Businesses who apply for a medical cannabis and receive a license will have one year to get the business up and running. Licenses cost $5,000 and require an annual renewal fee of the same amount.

The rules go into effect October 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 