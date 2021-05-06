Rapid City contractors are busy as ever building homes in April

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Contractors in Rapid City are extremely busy as 2021 is off to a record setting start for building. From January to April, Rapid City has issued more than 1,400 building permits with a combined value of nearly $130-million . That’s the second highest total value in the first four months for the city, with the highest seen in 2018. April alone has been a record month.

While this is an exciting time for the city’s economy, contractors in the area are getting backed up.

Ross Jones with Jones’s Construction Company has been in the business in Rapid City for the last 30 years. He says he’s never seen the demand quite like this.

“It’s been really busy with phone calls probably more than we can keep up with. We’ve just been inundated with inquiries from locally and out of the area,” Jones said.

A few issues he and his crews are having are lack of workers, expensive supplies, and a very high call volume.

“We’ve had more inquiries and phone calls in the last nine months than we’ve had in the last four or five years I would say,” Jones said.

For the month of April, the City of Rapid City issued its highest valuation of permits at just over $55 million. 559 total building permits were issued last month.

“Very pleased at the numbers we continue to show a steady moderate incline in numbers both in permits and in valuation so we are very pleased at that,” Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City Communications Manager, said.

While single-family homes played a role in these numbers, there’s also major additions in town worth millions of dollars, like the Cancer Care Institute.

The City’s Communication Manager, Darrell Shoemaker, says contractors in the area are as busy as ever.

“They’ve got a full plate, they’ve got a lot of inquiries. They are working on lots of projects. The trend anyway looks promising in the next several months,” Shoemaker said.

The highest permit issued last month was worth over $19 million for the Cancer Care addition that started construction just a few weeks ago.